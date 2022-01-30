$473.23 Million in Sales Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to post $473.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $637.00 million and the lowest is $422.70 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $473.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 773,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 45.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 60,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 60.1% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 28,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.