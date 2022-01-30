61,669 Shares in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Purchased by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Athene by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,458,000 after purchasing an additional 274,179 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 263,379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 168,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 168,563 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,331,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.03.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.23.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

