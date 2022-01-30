$62.04 Million in Sales Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will announce sales of $62.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.50 million and the highest is $64.94 million. BigCommerce reported sales of $43.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $216.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.46 million to $219.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $276.66 million, with estimates ranging from $268.29 million to $285.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. Wedbush upgraded BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.54.

BIGC stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,880,284. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $113,940,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 348.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 86.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,922 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $52,617,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 20.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

