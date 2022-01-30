6,333 Shares in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,333 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 37,153 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JHX. Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CLSA lowered James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

JHX stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $903.20 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 13.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. James Hardie Industries’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

