$665.50 Million in Sales Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to post sales of $665.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $639.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $692.00 million. Gray Television reported sales of $792.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 109,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 190,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GTN traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 491,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,582. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

