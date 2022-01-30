$67.30 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce sales of $67.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $21.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $283.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $619.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $273.30 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $460.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 729,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,918. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.40.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,875 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,154 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 328,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after buying an additional 16,797 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares during the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.