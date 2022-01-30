$7.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce $7.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.68 billion to $7.78 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $7.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.98 billion to $31.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.06 billion to $33.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.52. 5,517,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,202,549. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average is $97.42. The company has a market capitalization of $161.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.