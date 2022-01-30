$772.92 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will post $772.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $772.18 million and the highest is $773.65 million. AMC Networks reported sales of $780.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMC Networks.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AMCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

AMCX traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 428,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,720. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.43. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in AMC Networks by 54.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AMC Networks by 50.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.