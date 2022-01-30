$775.94 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report $775.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $768.30 million to $793.32 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $713.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,870. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,408 shares of company stock worth $64,354,064. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

