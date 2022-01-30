7,872 Shares in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCYO. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 110.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 310,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 20.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,985 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $12.67 on Friday. Pure Cycle Co. has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 129.00% and a return on equity of 20.88%.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

