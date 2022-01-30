Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in January

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the December 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 155.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AALBF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aalberts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aalberts in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aalberts in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aalberts stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. Aalberts has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.20.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

