ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ABB by 3,374.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 852,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,986,000 after acquiring an additional 121,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ABB by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ABB by 12.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.03. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABB shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

