ABB (NYSE:ABB) Shares Gap Down to $34.54

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.54, but opened at $33.60. ABB shares last traded at $33.36, with a volume of 25,942 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

