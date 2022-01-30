AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABBV. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.71.
ABBV stock opened at $137.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.94. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $138.30. The company has a market capitalization of $243.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.
In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,283,000 after buying an additional 959,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after buying an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after buying an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after buying an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
