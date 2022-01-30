AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABBV. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.71.

ABBV stock opened at $137.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.94. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $138.30. The company has a market capitalization of $243.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,283,000 after buying an additional 959,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after buying an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after buying an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after buying an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

