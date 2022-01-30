Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $357.00.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Abiomed alerts:

NASDAQ ABMD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.25. 856,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,915. Abiomed has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $379.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.