Acadia Realty Trust to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AKR. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

NYSE:AKR opened at $19.89 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 180.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 545.50%.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $453,400. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $43,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

