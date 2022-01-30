ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. ACCO Brands reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACCO Brands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after acquiring an additional 503,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,480,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after buying an additional 93,937 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $38,397,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,319,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,275,000 after purchasing an additional 234,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,180,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after acquiring an additional 119,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

ACCO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. 623,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,794. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $761.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

