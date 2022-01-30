ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Gap Up to $32.30

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.30, but opened at $33.31. ACI Worldwide shares last traded at $32.67, with a volume of 2,365 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.12.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

