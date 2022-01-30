ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 29.23%.

Shares of ACNB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.10. ACNB has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ACNB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ACNB by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ACNB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in ACNB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in ACNB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

