AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.12

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.12 and last traded at C$3.32, with a volume of 382989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AT. Desjardins cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.33.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of C$202.53 million and a PE ratio of 15.18.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$27.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tal Hayek acquired 20,000 shares of AcuityAds stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,692,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,275,870.23. Also, Director Roger Dent bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,800. Insiders have bought a total of 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $297,182 in the last 90 days.

AcuityAds Company Profile (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.