Adagio Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:ADGI) Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 2nd

Adagio Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ADGI) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 2nd. Adagio Therapeutics had issued 18,200,000 shares in its public offering on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $309,400,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADGI. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adagio Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADGI. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

