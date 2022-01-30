Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at Raymond James

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.55 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADVZF opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. Adventus Mining has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.06.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

