Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $673,000 Stake in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in OFS Credit were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 91,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. 24.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.77. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.77%.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI).

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.