Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNVR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,871 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $49,360,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 947,757 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Univar Solutions by 2,100.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 676,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after buying an additional 646,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Univar Solutions by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,015,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after buying an additional 617,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,427,577.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,890 shares of company stock worth $2,811,038 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.