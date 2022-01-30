Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 782 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT stock opened at $133.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.58. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.87.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.17.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

