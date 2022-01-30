AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Up 142.6% in January

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,300 shares, an increase of 142.6% from the December 31st total of 217,800 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFCG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at about $8,182,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFCG shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.39.

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million. Research analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

