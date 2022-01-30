AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at Barclays

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price cut by Barclays from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal wight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.67.

TSE AGF.B opened at C$7.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$499.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$6.45 and a twelve month high of C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.78.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

