Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Position Reduced by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,302 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,327,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,530,497,000 after buying an additional 68,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,489,149,000 after buying an additional 320,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,932,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,911,481,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $873,119,000 after buying an additional 164,261 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $137.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

A has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

