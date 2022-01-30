Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Upgraded by National Bankshares to “Outperform”

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$84.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$81.00. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$91.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$93.30.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$59.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$14.46 billion and a PE ratio of 17.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.06. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$58.02 and a 1 year high of C$93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100002 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$291,919.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$711,120.60. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$437,912.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,516 shares in the company, valued at C$5,522,077.92. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,745.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

