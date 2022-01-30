Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 414.1% from the December 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Air Industries Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp owned 0.08% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

