Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Given Buy Rating at Cormark

Cormark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$17.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Algoma Steel Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a C$17.00 price objective for the company. Eight Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of TSE ASTL opened at C$11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.47, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.88. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of C$10.13 and a 1-year high of C$17.27.

