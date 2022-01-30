Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. Align Technology posted sales of $834.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.69.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $8.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $463.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,385. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $644.03. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $432.09 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 16,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,853,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $819,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.