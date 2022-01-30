Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,239,300 shares, an increase of 111.4% from the December 31st total of 586,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 114.8 days.
ANCTF stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $45.85.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
