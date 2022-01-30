Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,255,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

