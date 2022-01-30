Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,267 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $82,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 138,033.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 84.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% in the second quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 227,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,125,000 after buying an additional 48,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 14.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after buying an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGT. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

ALGT opened at $171.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.43. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.28) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

