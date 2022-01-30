Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.73 Million Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,213,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $72.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.38.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on R. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

