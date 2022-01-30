Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 115.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,551 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 21.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $85.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.02 and its 200-day moving average is $86.76. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $270,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,872 shares of company stock worth $606,032. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

