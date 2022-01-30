Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,185 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 25.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 16.6% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth about $10,925,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kemper alerts:

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average of $63.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.71. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.90%.

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,855.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler cut Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.