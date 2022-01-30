Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 784 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,800,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,110,000 after purchasing an additional 137,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in FTI Consulting by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,950,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,947,000 after purchasing an additional 62,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $144.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.39. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.07 and a 52-week high of $157.86.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

