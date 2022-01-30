Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 18,801 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 235.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,967,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,661,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,848,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,351,000 after acquiring an additional 47,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 47.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after acquiring an additional 149,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the period. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMK stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.17.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Michael T. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of Weis Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

