Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 55.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,836 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Xperi were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xperi by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 710,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Xperi by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 271,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,886,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Xperi by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 236,137 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Xperi by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after acquiring an additional 207,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $16.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xperi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

