Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,364 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 61,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,621 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SIX opened at $38.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 2.42.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $945,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

