Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 92,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 52.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 11.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $483.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.09 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.90%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

