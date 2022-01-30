Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) vs. Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Financial Analysis

Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) and Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Allin alerts:

This table compares Allin and Open Text’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Open Text $3.39 billion 3.75 $310.67 million $1.23 38.11

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than Allin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Open Text shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Allin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Open Text shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allin and Open Text’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allin N/A N/A N/A Open Text 9.93% 21.28% 9.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Allin and Open Text, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A Open Text 0 1 4 0 2.80

Open Text has a consensus target price of $58.60, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Open Text’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Open Text is more favorable than Allin.

Risk & Volatility

Allin has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Open Text has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Open Text beats Allin on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allin Company Profile

Allin Corp. engages in the development of infrastructure, software application, and platform integration services. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions. It also offers consulting, managed, and learning services. The company was founded on June 26, 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Allin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.