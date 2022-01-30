Alphabet Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $106.17 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Truist Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $106.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $107.97. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2023 earnings at $127.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $148.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $171.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,665.79 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,810.20 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,838.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,825.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total transaction of $22,981,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 28.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,807,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,364.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

