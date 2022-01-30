AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $204,000 Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,380,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after buying an additional 77,277 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $453,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Ovintiv by 5.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Ovintiv by 13.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 191,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 21,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

