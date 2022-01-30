AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $237,000 in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,610,000 after purchasing an additional 63,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,610,000 after purchasing an additional 66,769 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 33.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,743,000 after purchasing an additional 87,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 36.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,876,000 after purchasing an additional 52,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

TREE stock opened at $114.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.44. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.43.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

