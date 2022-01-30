AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth $77,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $3.68 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 9.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 4.60.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

