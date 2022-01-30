AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 21,856 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,856 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,146 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.02, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.42. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $67.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.