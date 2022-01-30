AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 534 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,788,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 768.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 29,143 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 53.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $915.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of BIO opened at $593.00 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $547.22 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $700.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $737.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

